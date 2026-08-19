Nidhhi Agerwal under scrutiny in betting case
What's the story
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal, who was last seen in Prabhas's The Raja Saab, has been called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of its investigation into an illegal betting app promotion case. On Wednesday, she was spotted entering the ED office in Hyderabad under heavy police security. The actor chose not to engage with the media during her appearance.
Past inquiry
Agerwal was earlier summoned for questioning
This is not the first time Agerwal has been summoned in this case.
Earlier, she had appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Hyderabad for questioning. She was also served a notice for the inquiry earlier.
The ongoing investigation has so far seen 21 celebrities being booked by authorities for their alleged involvement in promoting illegal betting apps on social media platforms.
Legal action
FIR filed against celebrities last year
Last year, the Telangana police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against several celebrities and influencers, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi.
They were accused of promoting illegal betting and gambling apps on their social media platforms.
The FIR was filed at Hyderabad's Miyapur Police Station based on a petition by businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.
Legal proceedings
Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking regulation of betting apps
The FIR was filed after Sarma's complaint on March 19 last year, which alleged that celebrities and influencers were promoting illegal gambling apps in violation of the Public Gambling Act of 1867.
He claimed that many people in his community had been influenced by these social media personalities to invest their money in these gambling apps.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has said it will list pleas seeking strict regulation of online and offline betting apps for final hearing.