NIFFA 2026 brings Indian cinema to Brisbane and Gold Coast
NIFFA 2026 just wrapped in Brisbane and the Gold Coast, bringing a vibrant mix of Indian cinema to Australian screens.
With over 200 screenings across more than 13 cities and films in 15 languages, the festival showed just how global Indian movies have become.
Backed by both Australian and Indian organizations, NIFFA also spotlighted new opportunities for filmmakers from both countries to collaborate.
Kale's 'Tighee' and Kakatkar's 'Courage' win
Big shoutouts went to Jeejivisha Kale's Tighee (Best Indie Feature) and Ankur Arun Kakatkar's Courage (Best International Indie Feature), with both producers having studied at Australian film schools, a cool cross-cultural touch.
Other winners included Gottipua: Beyond Borders for Best Documentary and Khwabeeda for Best Short Film.
The festival also celebrated indie voices such as Anubhav Sinha and Leena Yadav, showing that Indian cinema is finding new fans down under.