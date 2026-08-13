Nigam buys 258.33 sqft office in Andheri West for 1cr

With stamp duty and fees, the total cost comes to about ₹1.06 crore, so that's roughly ₹38,710 per square foot.

This isn't his first big property deal: earlier this year, he sold land in Karjat and previously leased out a commercial space in Santacruz East for over ₹12.61 crore.

It looks like Sonu is building quite the real estate portfolio!