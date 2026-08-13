Nigam buys 258.33 sqft office in Andheri West for 1cr
Entertainment
Sonu Nigam, the well-known singer, just picked up a 258.33-square-foot office in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹1 crore.
The spot is in Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road, and the deal was officially registered on August 6, 2026.
Nigam total cost about 1.06cr
With stamp duty and fees, the total cost comes to about ₹1.06 crore, so that's roughly ₹38,710 per square foot.
This isn't his first big property deal: earlier this year, he sold land in Karjat and previously leased out a commercial space in Santacruz East for over ₹12.61 crore.
It looks like Sonu is building quite the real estate portfolio!