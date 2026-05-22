Nigam launches 'The Revolution' world tour with Abu Dhabi debut
Entertainment
Sonu Nigam is launching his worldwide tour, The Revolution, with a big solo concert at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on August 21, 2026.
It's his standalone arena debut in Abu Dhabi and promises to be one of the biggest Bollywood music nights of the year.
Tribute tour honors Nigam's 3 decades
The Revolution tour is all about honoring Nigam's three decades in music. Expect a live band, epic visuals, and a mix of his classic hits plus new tracks.
Nigam shared how grateful he feels for Abu Dhabi's support over the years.
After this show, he'll take the tour to the UK North America, Australia, and New Zealand.