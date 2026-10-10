Nikam demands authenticity in 'Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story'
Veteran lawyer Ujjwal Nikam is making sure his biopic, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, keeps it real.
He told the filmmakers not to glorify anyone or use fake names: everything had to be authentic.
As he put it, he told them to use real names and not fictionalize anything.
Nikam required no-objection certificates including Tahaliyani
To keep things true-to-life, Nikam required no-objection certificates from people involved in key cases, including Judge Madan Laxmandas Tahaliyani from the November 26 Mumbai attacks trial.
The film's been in the works for two years with Maddock Films and director Avinash Arun.
Rajkummar Rao takes on Nikam's role and has already gotten praise for nailing those courtroom vibes.
Catch Prahaar in theaters on October 16, 2026, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher.