Nikki Tamboli celebrates birthday in Dubai with boyfriend Arbaz Patel
Nikki Tamboli, best known from Bigg Boss 14, turned 29 and chose a relaxed birthday vibe in Dubai.
Even though she was there for work, Nikki spent her special day with boyfriend Arbaz Patel—no big parties, just meaningful time together.
Fans showed up online with lots of birthday wishes and sweet tributes.
Arbaz's birthday tribute for Nikki
Arbaz made things extra special by posting a reel on Instagram featuring their cake-cutting and dance moments from earlier this year.
He wrote, "Wish you many many happy returns of the day. Allah bless you, my life line," giving everyone a glimpse into their strong bond.
His post quickly became a highlight of the day for fans.