Nilsson, 'Mad Max 2' actor, dies at 76 in Queensland
Entertainment
Kjell Nilsson, 76, best known for playing The Humungus in Mad Max 2, died.
After battling kidney disease for over four years, he decided to stop treatment and died peacefully in his sleep on July 2, surrounded by his sons in Queensland, Australia.
Nilsson weightlifter turned actor in Australia
Nilsson started out as an Olympic-level weightlifter in Sweden before moving to Australia in 1980 to coach athletes.
Encouraged by his wife, he switched gears and began acting, landing roles like The Pirate Movie and then Mad Max 2.
Despite health struggles, he raised five sons and was remembered by his family for his strength and resilience.