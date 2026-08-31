Nisha Bhagat and Anil Ahire accused in ₹20L job scam
Entertainment
Marathi folk singer Nisha Bhagat and her associate Anil Ahire are in hot water after being accused of cheating 27-year-old Sayali Chavan out of ₹20 lakh with alleged promises of government jobs.
Chavan, who knew Bhagat's family through singing and performing, says the duo offered jobs at Ulhasnagar Central Hospital but never followed through.
Sayali Chavan presents proofs, police probe
Chavan backed up her claims with payment proofs and a video where Bhagat allegedly discusses paying for hospital vacancies.
Police have booked both under cheating and breach of trust charges but haven't made any arrests yet.
Investigators are also checking if hospital staff were involved, while Chavan has asked the state health minister to step in.