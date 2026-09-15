Nita Ambani hosts Antilia Ganpati in sari with statement jewelry
Entertainment
Nita Ambani hosted Ganpati celebrations at Antilia, and her outfit definitely caught attention.
She chose a bright orange-magenta silk sari with a gold border, totally on point for the occasion.
But what really turned heads was her statement jewelry: a huge gold neckpiece covered in diamonds, pearls, and colored stones, plus matching earrings, ruby bangles, and standout rings.
Nita Ambani's simple makeup and accessories
Nita kept things elegant with simple makeup, a red bindi, and a long braid decorated with gajra detail tied toward the end.
She finished the look with a gold potli bag that tied everything together.
The whole vibe was festive but classy, just right for such a grand celebration.