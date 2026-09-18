Nita Ambani wears emerald sari with Ganesha pendant necklace
Entertainment
Nita Ambani turned heads at a recent festive gathering, rocking an emerald six yards that appears to be a brocade Banarasi sari with silver motifs and an ornate border.
Her look was all about tradition with a twist: she topped it off with an eye-catching emerald and diamond necklace featuring a Lord Ganesha pendant.
Matching emerald earrings and floral bun
To match the sari, she chose emerald drop earrings, green bangles, and diamond kadas.
She kept her hair in a sleek low bun wrapped in white flowers, while her makeup stayed simple, with defined eyes and soft lips, letting her jewelry do all the talking.