Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' test screening: Viewers loved it Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana just had its first test screening in Los Angeles, and viewers loved it.

After 10 years of script work and research, the makers held the test screening to gage response and allow them to fine-tune the film based on this feedback.

Part 1 drops Diwali 2026, with Part 2 following on Diwali 2027.