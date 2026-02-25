Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' test screening: Viewers loved it
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana just had its first test screening in Los Angeles, and viewers loved it.
After 10 years of script work and research, the makers held the test screening to gage response and allow them to fine-tune the film based on this feedback.
Part 1 drops Diwali 2026, with Part 2 following on Diwali 2027.
Cast and crew of the film
The movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, plus Ravi Dubey and Amitabh Bachchan.
Music comes from A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with visual effects by Oscar-winning DNEG.
Test screening generated positive buzz around the film
Test viewers praised the film's massive scale, stunning VFX, and emotional storytelling.
With such positive buzz from the test screening, Part 1 is slated for release on November 5, 2026.