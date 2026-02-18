'To stir transformation...': Nithya Menen launches production house Keyuri Productions
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Nithya Menen has launched her own production house, Keyuri Productions. The announcement was made through her social media handles where she shared her vision for the new venture. "Making films, for me, was always more than just telling stories," she wrote in the post.
Artistic intentions
In her announcement, Menen emphasized that filmmaking is about reaching people at a profound level. She wrote, "To stir a transformation - both within me, when I am absorbed in the creative process, and within the other who watches." "Creating through films...is the miracle of touching what is human and unguarded." She added that this intention will remain as she steps into film production with Keyuri Productions.
Career highlights
Menen began her acting career as a child artist in Hanuman (1998) and later moved on to supporting roles. Her first notable appearance was in 7 O'Clock (2006), followed by lead roles in Aakasha Gopuram (2008) and Ala Modalaindi (2011). Recently, she won the National Film Award for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam. She was also seen in Idli Kadai with Dhanush and Thalaivan Thalaivii opposite Vijay Sethupathi last year.