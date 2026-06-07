Not limited to South cinema: Nithya Menen on women's objectification
What's the story
Nithya Menen, the acclaimed actor known for her work in films such as Thalaivan Thalaivii and Idli Kadai, recently spoke to Variety India about the rampant objectification of women in cinema. While she has a strong opinion against this practice, she defended the South Indian film industry. "I don't think we can isolate and say that this only happens in South Indian cinema," she said. Menen's comments come amid the raging controversy over Janhvi Kapoor's scenes in Peddi.
Industry-wide issue
Menen blames hyper-commercialization for this trend
Menen added, "I feel it's everywhere. It's a trend, and everybody follows it." She pointed out that the root of this problem lies in the "hyper-commercialization" of cinema. "Whatever works commercially and titillates the audience is often indulged in for mass success," she said. "Is it too much? Absolutely."
Actor's stance
Actors should have better boundaries, assert themselves: Menen
Menen stressed that actors should have better boundaries and be able to assert themselves if they are not comfortable with being objectified. "I think it is important for an actress to have strong convictions. I can't imagine anybody telling me to do something because it's already established," she shared. "It depends on what your priorities are and what you think your responsibility is as an actor or artist."
Career choices
Menen says no to uncomfortable projects
Menen added that she is okay with losing projects if she is uncomfortable with a scene. "Are there films that I don't get to do or genres that I don't get to do because I don't do certain kinds of stuff? Yes." "But I am okay with it because I choose that over fame." "If you only want to be a top star and are willing to do anything to get there, then that is a call you have taken."