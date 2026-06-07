Not limited to South cinema: Nithya Menen on women's objectification

Career choices

Menen says no to uncomfortable projects

Menen added that she is okay with losing projects if she is uncomfortable with a scene. "Are there films that I don't get to do or genres that I don't get to do because I don't do certain kinds of stuff? Yes." "But I am okay with it because I choose that over fame." "If you only want to be a top star and are willing to do anything to get there, then that is a call you have taken."