'Agenda film': Nitish Bharadwaj slams 'Ramayana' again
What's the story
Actor-turned-politician Nitish Bharadwaj, known for playing Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has now demanded a probe into the recent film Ramayana. The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been a box office success with over ₹1,547cr grossed in 15 days. However, Bharadwaj believes it "mutilates and tampers with Indian history."
Allegations
Bharadwaj calls film an 'agenda'
In an interview with NDTV, Bharadwaj called Ramayana an "agenda film" and questioned its reported ₹4,000cr budget.
He said, "I feel it is an agenda. This is not a simple point of view. I feel ₹4,000 crore for the film; the company has received funding from Luxembourg, UAE, and Singapore."
He has urged the government to "do the money trail" into the funding and alleged that foreign powers don't want India to succeed.
Character critique
He took issue with film's depiction of Ram and Ravana
Bharadwaj, who has been vocal about his criticism, also took issue with the film's depiction of Lord Ram and Ravana.
He questioned why Lord Vishnu had to take Ram's avatar if Ravana (played by Yash) was such a good king.
"I feel they have shown Ravana as a 'cool dude,' and for the next two years, till Ramayana Part 2 releases, youngsters would think that Ravana was such a cool dude."
Crticism
Actor alleged Ravana is shown as 'Marxist communist leader'
He further alleged that the demon king was portrayed as a "Marxist communist leader."
"You are making a hero out of a villain and a villain out of a hero. They have shown Ravana as a wonderful human being."
"Ramayana is our history; don't tamper with it."
"It looks like there is an agenda. Otherwise, this kind of a blasphemy...could you do this with Islam or Christianity?"
Role dissatisfaction
This is how he believes Ram should have acted
Bharadwaj also expressed his disappointment with Kapoor's portrayal of Ram.
He said, "Rama should have told his father that I wouldn't let you break the tradition of word."
He added that Ram was all about upholding the maryada (respect) of the Ikshvaku clan and should not have left Ayodhya in tears as he was reduced to a mere mortal.
"Lord Ram has been brought down to a minuscule, normal human being who has a deadpan face," he said.
Co-stars' views
Other actors have also criticized 'Ramayana'
Bharadwaj isn't the only actor to criticize Ramayana. His Mahabharat co-star Mukesh Khanna also expressed disappointment with the film. He told ANI, "The audience couldn't identify Ranbir as Rama, at least, I couldn't see him as Rama."
Veteran actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 TV series Ramayan, also weighed in on the new adaptation.
He said it lacked "divinity" and some key scenes don't even exist in the film.