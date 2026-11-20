In an interview with NDTV, Bharadwaj called Ramayana an "agenda film" and questioned its reported ₹4,000cr budget.

He said, "I feel it is an agenda. This is not a simple point of view. I feel ₹4,000 crore for the film; the company has received funding from Luxembourg, UAE, and Singapore."

He has urged the government to "do the money trail" into the funding and alleged that foreign powers don't want India to succeed.