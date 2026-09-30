Nitu Joshi wins Rashtriya Harit Gaurav Puraskar for environmental work
Nitu Joshi, once a film producer (you might know her from movies like Vaastav), just received the Rashtriya Harit Gaurav Puraskar for her dedication to environmental causes.
The award was handed to her in Jaipur at an event organized by Kalpataru Sanstha, recognizing her outstanding contribution to environmental conservation, plantation drives, and rural social development.
MIAM Charitable Trust aids Maharashtra communities
After leaving the film industry, Joshi's NGO, MIAM Charitable Trust, works on education, women's empowerment, rural communities, and helping orphaned kids across Maharashtra.
She's also big on animal welfare, especially rescuing stray dogs and cats.
At the ceremony, she thanked her family for always having her back and shared that she's excited to keep working on conservation projects.