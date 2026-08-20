'Niu Lai' sets record for box office to production ratio

Created approximately five years by mother-son duo Xin Yumeng and Sun Lifang, Niu Lai tells an abstract story about a calf and a skylark using simple computer animation.

While its basic visuals were first mocked online, people were drawn in by its unusual style and the filmmakers' unusual five-year production process.

Even with big studio blockbusters like The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day competing for attention, Niu Lai stood out for its creativity, and record-breaking returns on almost no budget.