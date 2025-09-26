Next Article
Nivin Pauly's 'Pharma' release date is out
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly is making his web series debut with Pharma, streaming on JioHotstar from October 24, 2025.
The series, directed by PR Arun, dives into the world of India's pharmaceutical industry as Pauly plays a middle-class guy navigating life as a medical rep.
Alongside him are Rajit Kapur, Narain, and Shruti Ramachandran in important roles.
Other projects of the team
Pharma was pushed from September to follow Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam—part of JioHotstar's plan to boost Malayalam content.
With music by Jakes Bejoy and visuals by Abhinandan Ramanujam, the show features notable creative contributions.
Meanwhile, Arun is also working on a Sony LIV project, and Pauly has more releases lined up with Sarvam Maya and Dear Students.