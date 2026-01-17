Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' crosses ₹70cr mark
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu's supernatural comedy-drama, Sarvam Maya, has become a box office hit, earning over ₹70 crore in just 23 days.
The film pulled in ₹11.5 crore during its third week and is still running in many theaters.
Why everyone's loving it
Fans online can't get enough of Pauly's classic charm and Shibu's fun take on a lively ghost—her performance has especially caught people's attention for future roles.
Reviewers say the movie nails that sweet spot between comedy and drama, making it an easy pick if you're looking for something both entertaining and feel-good.