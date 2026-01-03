Next Article
Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' heads to JioCinema in February
Sarvam Maya, the Malayalam supernatural comedy starring Nivin Pauly as an atheist who accidentally befriends a ghost, is landing on JioHotstar in February 2026.
Directed by Akhil Sathyan and made on a ₹30 crore budget, the film also features Aju Varghese and Preity Mukundhan.
Box office buzz
The movie has already made waves, collecting ₹75.51 crore worldwide in just eight days—outperforming Alappuzha Gymkhana and becoming the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026.
Streaming details
JioHotstar snagged the digital rights, so you can catch Sarvam Maya online after its 45-day theater run wraps up.
The soundtrack is by Justin Prabhakaran, with Janardhanan playing a key role.