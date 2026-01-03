Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' heads to JioCinema in February Entertainment Jan 03, 2026

Sarvam Maya, the Malayalam supernatural comedy starring Nivin Pauly as an atheist who accidentally befriends a ghost, is landing on JioHotstar in February 2026.

Directed by Akhil Sathyan and made on a ₹30 crore budget, the film also features Aju Varghese and Preity Mukundhan.