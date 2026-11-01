NJ DOH confirms de Nino died from cocaine and fentanyl
Ryan de Nino, who appeared on Married at First Sight, passed away in August at 40.
The New Jersey Department of Health just confirmed his death was caused by the combined adverse effects of cocaine and fentanyl, with the official statement coming out on Friday.
de Nino had multiple bacterial infections
Alongside the overdose, the New Jersey Department of Health shared that de Nino was dealing with several serious health issues: cellulitis (a skin infection), bacterial endocarditis (heart inflammation), and bacterial pneumonia.
These conditions likely made things even more complicated for him.