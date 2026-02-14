No, I'm not getting royalties for 'Ghayal' dialogue: Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol has shut down talk that he's getting royalties for the viral "Ghayal hoon, isiliye Ghatak hoon" line in Dhurandhar.
He explained, "Nahi, humare jo director hai, he is a great fan. Unhone meri picture dekhi hai aur unhone Ghayal, Ghatak, yeh sab filmein dekhi hai. So I think just out of respect, maybe he used the dialogue. I mean, they have used the titles, which is very sweet."
Deol also called it "very sweet" that his movie titles were included.
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' became a massive hit
Ranveer Singh delivered the catchy line on screen in Dhurandhar, which got fans buzzing about Deol's classic movies.
The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit theaters last December and quickly became a box office sensation.
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Dhurandhar' sequel
With stars like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan alongside Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar raked in over ₹1,300 crore worldwide and later found strong traction on OTT.
The sequel—Dhurandhar: The Revenge—is dropping March 19.