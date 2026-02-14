No, I'm not getting royalties for 'Ghayal' dialogue: Sunny Deol Entertainment Feb 14, 2026

Sunny Deol has shut down talk that he's getting royalties for the viral "Ghayal hoon, isiliye Ghatak hoon" line in Dhurandhar.

He explained, "Nahi, humare jo director hai, he is a great fan. Unhone meri picture dekhi hai aur unhone Ghayal, Ghatak, yeh sab filmein dekhi hai. So I think just out of respect, maybe he used the dialogue. I mean, they have used the titles, which is very sweet."

Deol also called it "very sweet" that his movie titles were included.