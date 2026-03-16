'No jealousy, but': Akshay Kumar on 'Dhurandhar''s success
Akshay Kumar recently shared that he has "no jealousy" but does feel a bit of regret about not being cast in the hit film Dhurandhar, which starred Ranveer Singh.
At the India Today Conclave Delhi 2026, he said, "Regret is only that maybe I could have done it too. Lekin jalan nahi hoti (there is no jealousy)."
Akshay on shifting trends in Bollywood
Akshay talked about how Bollywood trends are shifting: social issue films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pad Man were big a few years ago, but now action-packed movies like Dhurandhar are what people want to see.
He praised Dhurandhar's success and noted changing audience tastes.
What's next for Akshay?
He's gearing up for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan; it marks Akshay Kumar's reunion with the director.
The movie drops on April 10 and features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav alongside Akshay.