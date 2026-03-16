'No jealousy, but': Akshay Kumar on 'Dhurandhar''s success Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Akshay Kumar recently shared that he has "no jealousy" but does feel a bit of regret about not being cast in the hit film Dhurandhar, which starred Ranveer Singh.

At the India Today Conclave Delhi 2026, he said, "Regret is only that maybe I could have done it too. Lekin jalan nahi hoti (there is no jealousy)."