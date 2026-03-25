No Pakistani actors were used in 'Dhurandhar 2': Abhay Arora
Entertainment
Abhay Arora has cleared up rumors about Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge using actors from Lyari, Pakistan.
He explained that the people seen in the Bangkok crowd scenes were actually local participants, not actors brought in from abroad.
Box office collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'
Since its March 19 release, Dhurandhar 2 has smashed box office records with ₹937 crore worldwide and ₹582 crore in India, including a new non-holiday weekday record.
The film features Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt and is available in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.