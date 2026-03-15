No plans to make 'Bhooth Bangla' a franchise: Priyadarshan Entertainment Mar 15, 2026

Director Priyadarshan has made it clear: he has no plans to turn Bhooth Bangla, his new horror-comedy with Akshay Kumar, into a franchise.

He shared that he has no plans to turn Bhooth Bangla into a franchise. Maybe, Ektaa (Kapoor) can take it forward, leaving the door open for others but closing it on his end.