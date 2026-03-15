No plans to make 'Bhooth Bangla' a franchise: Priyadarshan
Director Priyadarshan has made it clear: he has no plans to turn Bhooth Bangla, his new horror-comedy with Akshay Kumar, into a franchise.
He shared that he has no plans to turn Bhooth Bangla into a franchise. Maybe, Ektaa (Kapoor) can take it forward, leaving the door open for others but closing it on his end.
Meet the cast and crew of 'Bhooth Bangla'
The film brings together a fun ensemble (Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and more) under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.
The teaser was recently released and promises plenty of goofy supernatural moments.
Ekta Kapoor is producing the film.
Release date and more on the film
This movie marks Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's first team-up since Khatta Meetha in 2010. They've given us classics like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa before.
For anyone wondering, Priyadarshan says Bhooth Bangla is pure fantasy fun (not a psychological thriller).
The film hits theaters April 10.