'The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan calls casting backlash 'irrelevant'

Sincerity in adaptation

Fans appreciated sincerity of my attempt: Nolan

Nolan said, "These conversations that happen before people see the film...they're always irrelevant, because no one...knows what the film is yet." "In the end, fans of the property, even when we were doing something that was not what they would have done, enjoyed the sincerity of the attempt to put as good a version of it on screen as we could," he said. "All I can do is make the best film I possibly can in the most sincere way."