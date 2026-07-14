Nolan caps 'The Odyssey' at approximately 165 minutes for IMAX
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is hitting theaters on July 17, 2026, but it's a bit shorter than he first planned.
Because IMAX 70mm film can only hold so much footage, Nolan had to cap the runtime at approximately 165 minutes, trimming his original vision of the Greek epic story about Odysseus's journey home.
'The Odyssey' editor Lane tightens scenes
To make it all fit, Nolan teamed up with editor Jennifer Lane to tighten up key scenes and added some extra content after the credits (not in large format).
This film is special for him, not just technically, since it's his first shot entirely on big cameras, creatively too: he even tried his hand at songwriting.
The star-studded cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson, bringing Odysseus's adventure to life despite the tech challenges.