Nolan caps 'The Odyssey' at approximately 165 minutes for IMAX

To make it all fit, Nolan teamed up with editor Jennifer Lane to tighten up key scenes and added some extra content after the credits (not in large format).

This film is special for him, not just technically, since it's his first shot entirely on big cameras, creatively too: he even tried his hand at songwriting.

The star-studded cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson, bringing Odysseus's adventure to life despite the tech challenges.