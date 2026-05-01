Nolan casts Scott as bard in 'The Odyssey' linking rap Entertainment May 13, 2026

Christopher Nolan is bringing rapper Travis Scott into his new film, The Odyssey, casting him as a bard, a storyteller who recites epic tales.

Nolan told Time he wanted to highlight how the story's tradition of oral poetry connects with modern rap, saying, "I cast him because I wanted to nod toward the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap."