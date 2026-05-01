Nolan casts Scott as bard in 'The Odyssey' linking rap
Christopher Nolan is bringing rapper Travis Scott into his new film, The Odyssey, casting him as a bard, a storyteller who recites epic tales.
Nolan told Time he wanted to highlight how the story's tradition of oral poetry connects with modern rap, saying, "I cast him because I wanted to nod toward the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap."
'The Odyssey' cast: Damon, Holland, Hathaway
Scott isn't new to working with Nolan: he made a song for Tenet back in 2020.
This time, he joins a seriously stacked cast: Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Lupita Nyong'o playing both Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra.
Damon has praised the movie for staying true to Homer's classic tale.
The Odyssey hits theaters July 17, 2026.