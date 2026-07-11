Nolan, Damon, Holland dine at Trishna after 'The Odyssey' premiere
Entertainment
Right after the India premiere of The Odyssey, director Christopher Nolan and stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland headed to Trishna, a legendary seafood spot in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda.
They dropped by for a late-night meal following their film's screening at PVR ICON IMAX.
Trishna famed for jumbo crabs
Trishna has been a go-to for seafood lovers for decades, famous for its fresh jumbo crabs (especially with butter pepper garlic), Bombay duck, and Koliwada prawns.
Its laid-back vibe and generous portions have made it popular with both locals and international celebrities: Nolan's visit just adds to its global cool factor.