'The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan honors IMAX pioneer David Keighley

Film details

'This was the first place I ever met David...'

Nolan has a long history of working with IMAX, having shot several of his films using the large premium format. However, The Odyssey is his first film to be entirely shot with IMAX cameras. During the premiere, Nolan reminisced, "This was the first place I ever met David, in this theater, and we embarked on a more than 20-year journey." "I confessed to him my secret desire to shoot...films on IMAX, and...he very gently...brought me along and helped out."