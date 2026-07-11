'The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan honors IMAX pioneer David Keighley
What's the story
Christopher Nolan has dedicated his latest film, The Odyssey, to the late David Keighley. Keighley was IMAX's first chief quality officer and a pioneer of large-format cinema. He passed away last year after a battle with cancer. The dedication was announced by Nolan during the London premiere of The Odyssey at the BFI IMAX Theater.
Film details
'This was the first place I ever met David...'
Nolan has a long history of working with IMAX, having shot several of his films using the large premium format. However, The Odyssey is his first film to be entirely shot with IMAX cameras. During the premiere, Nolan reminisced, "This was the first place I ever met David, in this theater, and we embarked on a more than 20-year journey." "I confessed to him my secret desire to shoot...films on IMAX, and...he very gently...brought me along and helped out."
Family tribute
Keighley's commitment remained unwavering during his illness
Geoff Keighley, Keighley's son, took to Instagram to share the news. He revealed that his father was diagnosed with terminal cancer just days before principal photography on The Odyssey was set to begin. Despite his illness, Keighley's commitment to Nolan and his producing partner, Emma Thomas, never wavered. Geoff wrote, "As my Dad grew weaker, he never wavered in his commitment to Chris and his wife/producing partner Emma Thomas."
Legacy
Geoff revealed his father's vision for 'The Odyssey'
Geoff also shared his father's vision for The Odyssey, which he believed would be "the most important movie ever made" in his 53-year career at IMAX. He wrote, "The Odyssey is the fulfillment of his lifelong dream." He added that their family always dreamed of a major Hollywood epic being made entirely with IMAX cameras, calling it their Lawrence of Arabia. The Odyssey will release in theaters on July 17.