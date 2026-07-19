Nolan pauses directing at least 3 years after 'The Odyssey'

Nolan said adapting Homer's classic was tough by design: "We're not doing the job right... if it doesn't seem difficult."

The Odyssey made history as the first movie shot entirely on IMAX cameras.

The cast is stacked: Matt Damon plays Odysseus, Anne Hathaway is Penelope, Tom Holland takes on Telemachus, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron in key roles.

After a Mumbai premiere with Damon and Holland, the film kicked off strong at the box office, earning ₹47.03 crore worldwide.