Nolan pauses directing at least 3 years after 'The Odyssey'
Christopher Nolan is stepping away from directing for at least three years after releasing his latest epic, The Odyssey.
The film, which premiered on July 17, 2026, was such a massive project that Nolan admitted, "I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody's stamina."
'The Odyssey' earns ₹47.03 cr worldwide
Nolan said adapting Homer's classic was tough by design: "We're not doing the job right... if it doesn't seem difficult."
The Odyssey made history as the first movie shot entirely on IMAX cameras.
The cast is stacked: Matt Damon plays Odysseus, Anne Hathaway is Penelope, Tom Holland takes on Telemachus, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron in key roles.
After a Mumbai premiere with Damon and Holland, the film kicked off strong at the box office, earning ₹47.03 crore worldwide.