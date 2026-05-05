Nolan praises 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' and Blunt
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan just called The Devil Wears Prada 2 "terrific" during his chat on The Late Show, saying, "I watched it last night. It was fabulous, with Emily Blunt as well."
Nolan has worked with both Anne Hathaway and Blunt before, so that's some high praise.
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' returns
The sequel brings back Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci in their original roles. New faces like Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, and Lucy Liu join the cast.
The story picks up as Andy returns to fashion publishing and faces off again with Miranda Priestly.
Early reviews are positive. News18 gave it four stars for mixing nostalgia with fresh drama in the fashion world.