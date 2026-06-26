No influencers invited to 'The Odyssey' screenings
What's the story
In a surprising move, Universal Pictures has decided to skip early screenings for social media influencers and instead hold critics-only screenings of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey. The critics-only screenings will be held after the film's world premiere in London on July 6. This strategy is a departure from the norm, where many studios invite influencers to watch films early and share their reactions online.
Industry shift
Are influencer reactions overly positive?
The decision by Universal Pictures comes at a time when many cinephiles have become skeptical of influencer reactions. There's a perception that since influencers are often invited by studios, their early reviews appear overly positive. By skipping influencer screenings, Universal seems to be taking a more traditional approach and allowing professional critics to shape the first wave of reviews for The Odyssey. Now, only accredited journalists and reviewers will be able to watch the tentpole before its official release.
Box office trends
How the influencer strategy has backfired
Universal's decision comes after mixed results from recent box office history, where the influencer strategy has backfired. For instance, Warner Bros.'s Supergirl received glowing reactions from influencers before its release, but later earned a much lower score from critics. Similarly, Disney faced criticism after a promotional event with Pedro Pascal for The Mandalorian and Grogu was presented online as a surprise fan moment. Plus, it shows Universal's trust in the project, where it doesn't need influencers to promote The Odyssey.
Film details
What is 'The Odyssey' about?
The Odyssey is an epic fantasy based on Homer's ancient Greek poem. The film follows King Odysseus's 10-year journey home after the Trojan War, where he faces mythical creatures and gods. Meanwhile, his wife Penelope struggles to protect their kingdom from suitors hoping to seize the throne. The film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Charlize Theron as Calypso, and Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy/Clytemnestra.