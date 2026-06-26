No influencers invited to 'The Odyssey' screenings

Industry shift

Are influencer reactions overly positive?

The decision by Universal Pictures comes at a time when many cinephiles have become skeptical of influencer reactions. There's a perception that since influencers are often invited by studios, their early reviews appear overly positive. By skipping influencer screenings, Universal seems to be taking a more traditional approach and allowing professional critics to shape the first wave of reviews for The Odyssey. Now, only accredited journalists and reviewers will be able to watch the tentpole before its official release.