When will we see another Nolan movie after 'The Odyssey'?
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan has announced that he will be taking a break from directing for "at least" three years after the release of his latest film, The Odyssey. Speaking to Today, he revealed that the massive production pushed both him and his crew to their limits. "I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody's stamina, I think," Nolan said.
Filmmaking hurdles
'It's 'The Odyssey,' of course it should be difficult'
Despite the challenges, Nolan felt that the difficulty was expected for a project of such scale.
"I mean, it's The Odyssey, of course it should be difficult. We're not doing the job right making a film of The Odyssey if it doesn't seem difficult," he said.
The Odyssey is also notable for being the first commercial feature shot entirely with IMAX cameras.
Film details
More on 'The Odyssey'
Nolan had previously told the New York Times that studios need to take risks with their blockbusters, as audiences are hungry "for something new."
The Odyssey is based on Homer's Greek epic of the same name and tells the story of King Odysseus's 10-year journey home after the Trojan War.
The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Tom Holland as Telemachus.
Premiere details
'The Odyssey' opened strongly at the box office
The Odyssey had its Mumbai premiere before its full-fledged release on July 17, 2026. Nolan, Damon, Holland, and producer Emma Thomas were present for the two-day trip. They participated in screenings, a premiere event, and media interactions.
The film has reportedly opened strongly at the box office with over ₹70 crore gross India collection within three days, according to trade website Sacnilk.