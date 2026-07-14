Nolan taps Damon for 'The Odyssey' opening July 17
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan is bringing The Odyssey to theaters on July 17, 2026, and he's chosen Matt Damon as Odysseus.
Nolan says Damon's ability to connect with viewers is perfect for showing the hero's emotional struggles and tough choices after the Trojan War.
Nolan praises Damon's range, cast announced
Nolan describes Damon as having "iconic sort of superhero thing" paired with real emotional depth, qualities he showed in The Martian and Jason Bourne.
Anne Hathaway will play Penelope, Tom Holland steps in as Telemachus, and Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o round out the supporting cast.