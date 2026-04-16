Nolan unveils 'The Odyssey' footage at CinemaCon starring Damon Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Christopher Nolan showcased footage of his new film, The Odyssey, during CinemaCon 2026.

This epic adventure brings Homer's classic tale to the big screen with Matt Damon as Odysseus, joined by Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Nolan even joked he was relieved not to be following Steven Spielberg during Universal's presentation.