Nolan unveils 'The Odyssey' footage at CinemaCon starring Damon
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan showcased footage of his new film, The Odyssey, during CinemaCon 2026.
This epic adventure brings Homer's classic tale to the big screen with Matt Damon as Odysseus, joined by Tom Holland and Zendaya.
Nolan even joked he was relieved not to be following Steven Spielberg during Universal's presentation.
'The Odyssey' features Trojan horse, cyclops
The movie follows Odysseus's wild trip home after the Trojan War, featuring legendary moments like the Trojan horse and a run-in with a cyclops.
Nolan praised Damon and described the shoot as difficult across multiple locations.
The Odyssey lands in US theaters and IMAX on July 17, 2026.