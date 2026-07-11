Nolan visits Mumbai alongside Damon and Holland for 'The Odyssey'

Nolan praises Indian audiences and crews

Nolan called it a "thrill" to finally bring The Odyssey to Indian audiences, praising their passion for movies. He mentioned he missed out on visiting during Tenet's release because of the pandemic.

Talking about filming in Mumbai and Jodhpur, he highlighted how visually stunning India is and how skilled local crews are.

Plus, The Odyssey was shot entirely on next-generation IMAX cameras, making those intense scenes even more immersive in theaters across India.