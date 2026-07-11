Nolan visits Mumbai alongside Damon and Holland for 'The Odyssey'
Christopher Nolan just stopped by Mumbai with producer Emma Thomas and stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland to promote his new film, The Odyssey.
Nolan said visiting Mumbai was something he'd always wanted to do, sharing how his first trip for a cinema conference left him amazed by India's lively film scene.
Nolan praises Indian audiences and crews
Nolan called it a "thrill" to finally bring The Odyssey to Indian audiences, praising their passion for movies. He mentioned he missed out on visiting during Tenet's release because of the pandemic.
Talking about filming in Mumbai and Jodhpur, he highlighted how visually stunning India is and how skilled local crews are.
Plus, The Odyssey was shot entirely on next-generation IMAX cameras, making those intense scenes even more immersive in theaters across India.