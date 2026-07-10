Nolan's 'The Odyssey' 1st Indian premiere Mumbai July 17
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, is set for a big premiere at PVR Icon IMAX: Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai on July 17, 2026, the first time Nolan's hosting an Indian premiere.
He'll be joined by stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland as part of the global launch.
Early reviews praise 'The Odyssey' visuals
Early viewers are calling The Odyssey a cinematic milestone, especially for its stunning IMAX visuals and emotional storytelling. The film dives into leadership, loss, and what it means to struggle against fate.
Expect to see Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and yes, Tom Holland was already spotted landing in Mumbai ahead of the event.