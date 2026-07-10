Nolan's 'The Odyssey' 1st Indian premiere Mumbai July 17

Early reviews praise 'The Odyssey' visuals

Early viewers are calling The Odyssey a cinematic milestone, especially for its stunning IMAX visuals and emotional storytelling. The film dives into leadership, loss, and what it means to struggle against fate.

Expect to see Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and yes, Tom Holland was already spotted landing in Mumbai ahead of the event.