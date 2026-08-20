Nolan's 'The Odyssey' breaks R-rated record overtaking 'Deadpool and Wolverine'
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey just broke records, officially becoming the top-earning R-rated movie ever and overtaking Deadpool and Wolverine's $1.34 billion haul.
Even five weekends in, it's still pulling crowds, landing at No. 2 at the box office and outshining fresh releases like The End of Oak Street.
'The Odyssey' joins billion dollar club
With this milestone, The Odyssey joins a pretty exclusive club: only Joker and Deadpool and Wolverine have also crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide.
Right now, it sits around 23rd or 24th on the all-time box office list; to crack the top 20, it would need almost another $100 million.
Nolan's epic proves that big stories still draw global audiences in a huge way.