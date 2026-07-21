Nolan's 'The Odyssey' crosses 83cr in India and $263 million worldwide
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, is making waves at the box office, pulling in over ₹83 crore in just four days across India (with ₹8.35 crore on Monday alone).
Globally, it's already hit $263 million, with nearly half of that coming from US audiences.
Not bad for its opening week!
'The Odyssey' outpaces 'Oppenheimer' in India
The Odyssey has already outpaced Nolan's last hit, Oppenheimer, in India (which earned ₹55.75 crore in the same period), though it hasn't quite caught up to mega-blockbusters like Avatar: The Way of Water.
In India, most viewers are catching the English version, especially during night shows, and cities like Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR are leading with high turnout.