Nolan's 'The Odyssey' crosses ₹165.85cr in India after 'Oppenheimer'
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new movie, The Odyssey, is making waves at the Indian box office, already crossing ₹165.85 crore gross since its July 17 release.
It pulled in over ₹70 crore just on opening weekend, marking another big win for Nolan after Oppenheimer.
'The Odyssey' reimagines Homer Damon leads
The film reimagines Homer's classic tale, with Matt Damon as Odysseus and a lineup including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and Robert Pattinson.
The story follows Odysseus's perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War, complete with gods, monsters, and plenty of drama as he tries to get back to his family.
Produced by Syncopy Inc. and distributed by Universal Pictures, this one's got both spectacle and star power.