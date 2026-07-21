Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earns ₹2,700cr worldwide in 4 days
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, just pulled in a massive ₹2,700 crore worldwide within its first four days. In India alone, it made over ₹83 crore.
While the weekend was huge (₹22 crore on Saturday and ₹21.9 crore on Sunday), Day four saw a sharp drop to ₹8.35 crore across more than 9,000 shows.
Nolan's 'The Odyssey' biggest India opener
The Odyssey is now Nolan's biggest opener ever in India, beating his previous record with Oppenheimer.
The cast is stacked: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Robert Pattinson all star.
Critics are loving the epic visuals and emotional score: India Today even highlighted how the music really amps up the drama.
International audiences pitched in too, adding about ₹1,400 crore to the total haul.