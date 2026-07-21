Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earns ₹2,700cr worldwide in 4 days

Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, just pulled in a massive ₹2,700 crore worldwide within its first four days. In India alone, it made over ₹83 crore.

While the weekend was huge (₹22 crore on Saturday and ₹21.9 crore on Sunday), Day four saw a sharp drop to ₹8.35 crore across more than 9,000 shows.