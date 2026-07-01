Nolan's 'The Odyssey' final trailer shows Damon Odysseus, Theron Calypso

'The Odyssey' star-studded global IMAX shoot

This film doesn't hold back on star power: Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson all join the lineup.

Shot across Greece, Morocco, Italy, Iceland, and Scotland with cutting-edge IMAX cameras, Universal describes that sequence as a large-scale practical set piece involving thousands of soldiers.

Produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan for Syncopy, The Odyssey aims to be a visually stunning retelling for a new generation.