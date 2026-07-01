Nolan's 'The Odyssey' final trailer shows Damon Odysseus, Theron Calypso
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey just dropped its final trailer, giving us a fuller look at Matt Damon as Odysseus and Charlize Theron as Calypso.
Hitting theaters July 17, this adaptation of Homer's classic poem promises an epic journey with plenty of drama and adventure.
'The Odyssey' star-studded global IMAX shoot
This film doesn't hold back on star power: Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson all join the lineup.
Shot across Greece, Morocco, Italy, Iceland, and Scotland with cutting-edge IMAX cameras, Universal describes that sequence as a large-scale practical set piece involving thousands of soldiers.
Produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan for Syncopy, The Odyssey aims to be a visually stunning retelling for a new generation.