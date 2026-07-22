Nolan's 'The Odyssey' fuels Los Angeles IMAX 70mm scalping

On eBay, four back-center seats for August 7 were listed at $1,299 and described as the "best seats in the house."

Another set of four off-center tickets for August 14 was going for $500. Some sales have even hit $1,400.

People are traveling hundreds of miles to catch these screenings (one fan traveled 483km), while AMC says over 4.3 million attended opening weekend alone.