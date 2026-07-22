Nolan's 'The Odyssey' fuels Los Angeles IMAX 70mm scalping
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is creating serious buzz in Los Angeles, with fans scrambling for IMAX 70mm tickets at Universal CityWalk, the only AMC theater in the area showing it in this premium format.
Because seats are so limited, scalpers are flipping tickets online for eye-watering prices.
'The Odyssey' eBay resales hit $1,400
On eBay, four back-center seats for August 7 were listed at $1,299 and described as the "best seats in the house."
Another set of four off-center tickets for August 14 was going for $500. Some sales have even hit $1,400.
People are traveling hundreds of miles to catch these screenings (one fan traveled 483km), while AMC says over 4.3 million attended opening weekend alone.