Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gets IMAX standing ovation at Mumbai premiere
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, had its India premiere in Mumbai on Friday.
The IMAX screening got a standing ovation, with Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and producer Emma Thomas all there to celebrate.
They thanked fans for the enthusiastic welcome and said they were thrilled to kick off the first fan screening in Mumbai.
Nolan praises India's film passion
Nolan shared how much he values India's film culture. He's filmed here before and described his connection as strong. He chose Mumbai for the premiere because of its unmatched passion for movies.
There was also a playful moment when Nolan teased Holland about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which had everyone laughing.
Damon mentioned he'd love to work with Indian director Shekhar Kapur someday.