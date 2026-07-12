Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gets IMAX standing ovation at Mumbai premiere

Nolan praises India's film passion

Nolan shared how much he values India's film culture. He's filmed here before and described his connection as strong. He chose Mumbai for the premiere because of its unmatched passion for movies.

There was also a playful moment when Nolan teased Holland about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which had everyone laughing.

Damon mentioned he'd love to work with Indian director Shekhar Kapur someday.