Nolan's 'The Odyssey' hits $1B as 'Spider-Man' reaches $900 million
Entertainment
Big week for movie fans: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey just joined the $1 billion club worldwide, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day broke records by hitting $900 million in North America in only 36 days.
Both films are raising the bar for what blockbusters can do.
'The Odyssey' sets IMAX record
The Odyssey (with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson) not only crossed $1.014 billion at the international box office but also set a new IMAX record with more than $457 million: no film has ever made more on that format.
Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day (starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal) is now the fastest to reach $900 million domestically, beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and is closing in on its all-time record of $936.6 million.