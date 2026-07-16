Nolan's 'The Odyssey' hits 98% Rotten Tomatoes before release
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new movie, The Odyssey, is already making waves with a 98% Rotten Tomatoes rating ahead of its July 17 release.
Critics are loving its epic scale, stunning visuals from Hoyte van Hoytema, and Ludwig Goransson's immersive soundtrack.
'The Odyssey' performers praised, pacing criticized
Matt Damon leads as Odysseus, joined by Samantha Morton, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o.
Reviewers have praised the emotional performances, especially Damon's depth and Morton's intense take on Circe, but some felt the pacing was slow and the dialogue a bit too modern.
Still, Forbes called it a "visual masterpiece," putting it among Nolan's most ambitious films yet.