Nolan's 'The Odyssey' holds No. 1 again in North America
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is still the No. 1 movie in North America for the second week, pulling in $87 million with just about a 30% drop from its huge $124 million opening.
Analyst David A. Gross called this an "outstanding hold."
Globally, The Odyssey has now made $640 million.
'The Odyssey' 1st fully IMAX-shot film
The Odyssey reimagines Homer's classic story, following Odysseus's epic journey home after the Trojan War.
The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland, and it's the first-ever shot fully on IMAX film cameras.
Right behind it at the box office: Disney's Moana with $10.5 million (totaling $227 million worldwide), and Toy Story 5 crossing a massive $1 billion globally.
Hadestown: The Musical and Minions & Monsters round out the top five hits this weekend.