Nolan's 'The Odyssey' holds No. 1 again in North America

The Odyssey reimagines Homer's classic story, following Odysseus's epic journey home after the Trojan War.

The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland, and it's the first-ever shot fully on IMAX film cameras.

Right behind it at the box office: Disney's Moana with $10.5 million (totaling $227 million worldwide), and Toy Story 5 crossing a massive $1 billion globally.

Hadestown: The Musical and Minions & Monsters round out the top five hits this weekend.