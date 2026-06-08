Nolan's 'The Odyssey' IMAX bookings fuel debate over ₹3,300 fares

Fans share surprise at sellouts

Social media was buzzing as fans shared their surprise at how quickly tickets disappeared.

One user said, "The Odyssey tickets are selling for a massive ₹3,200 in India and the most unbelievable part is that they are getting sold out within minutes. Unimaginable craze for Nolan (sic)."

Another commented, I just checked BookMyShow and several IMAX shows for The Odyssey were selling out! How is this even possible?