Nolan's 'The Odyssey' IMAX bookings fuel debate over ₹3,300 fares
Christopher Nolan's new film The Odyssey opened advance bookings for IMAX shows across India on June 8, 2026.
Ticket prices were listed at up to ₹3,000 in Mumbai and Pune, with some late-night Mumbai shows reaching ₹3,300.
Even with these steep rates, several shows were snapped up within minutes, fueling online debates about the high prices and the limited number of IMAX 70mm screens.
Fans share surprise at sellouts
Social media was buzzing as fans shared their surprise at how quickly tickets disappeared.
One user said, "The Odyssey tickets are selling for a massive ₹3,200 in India and the most unbelievable part is that they are getting sold out within minutes. Unimaginable craze for Nolan (sic)."
Another commented, I just checked BookMyShow and several IMAX shows for The Odyssey were selling out! How is this even possible?
Nolan's 'The Odyssey' releases July 17
Directed by Nolan and based on Homer's epic poem, the film features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.
With its big-name cast and Nolan's reputation behind it, anticipation is sky-high ahead of its July 17 release.