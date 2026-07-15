Nolan's 'The Odyssey' India opening July 17 sees 18cr advance
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is hitting Indian theaters on July 17, and it's already making waves.
Advance bookings have pulled in ₹18 crore for the first three days, with opening day numbers expected to touch ₹18 to ₹22 crore and a weekend total projected at ₹65 to ₹75 crore.
'The Odyssey' IMAX screenings sold out
IMAX screenings are driving huge demand, especially in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune: many shows are already sold out.
Premium recliner seats are going for as much as ₹3,100 at top theaters.
The film features a star-studded cast: Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.