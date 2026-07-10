Nolan's 'The Odyssey' kicks off India premiere in Mumbai

'The Odyssey' premiere to include Damon

Nolan arrived with his wife and producer Emma Thomas, while Tom Holland checked into the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

The event kicked off with a special screening for Indian media.

On Saturday, Nolan will chat with local press about the film, and Matt Damon is set to join both Nolan and Holland at a star-studded premiere before The Odyssey hits theaters worldwide on July 17.