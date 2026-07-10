Nolan's 'The Odyssey' kicks off India premiere in Mumbai
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, just had its India premiere in Mumbai kick off on Friday, July 10, and the main celebrity screening is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2026, his first ever in the country.
This stop puts Mumbai alongside London, Paris, and New York on the movie's global launch tour.
'The Odyssey' premiere to include Damon
Nolan arrived with his wife and producer Emma Thomas, while Tom Holland checked into the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
The event kicked off with a special screening for Indian media.
On Saturday, Nolan will chat with local press about the film, and Matt Damon is set to join both Nolan and Holland at a star-studded premiere before The Odyssey hits theaters worldwide on July 17.